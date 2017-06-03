Vidya Balan shoots for her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu. What’s new about her look?

Vidya Balan will be seen as a radio jockey (RJ) named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, in the upcoming film Tumhari Sulu. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai shooting for her upcoming film. Director of the film, Suresh Triveni has said that Tumhari Sulu has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in his first feature is an honour for him. Vidya Balan would yet again be seen in a never-seen before kind of look for her upcoming film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

In Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan will be stepping into the shoes of MOM actor Sridevi and groove to the blockbuster song, "Hawa Hawai", from the latter's blockbuster Chaalbaaz. Tumhari Sullu is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment and the iconic number is being recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, known for giving a contemporary touch to 1990s hit songs like "Humma Humma" and "Tamma Tamma". The film went on floors in April end this year. We can't wait to watch and compare the two ladies of Bollywood in the popular song.

Vidya Balan was seen earlier this year in Begum Jaan. The film was a remake of the Bengali film Rajkahini.

Vidya Balan's new look has a different kind of glow.

Vidya Balan was seen in a simple saree during the shooting of Tumhari Sulu.