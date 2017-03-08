Led by Vidya Balan, women take over The Kapil Sharma Show. See pics

Kapil Sharma is in a minority on his own show. As the Begum Jaan team, led by Vidya Balan, appeared on his show, it was all about girl power. In fact, it seemed as if The Kapil Sharma Show had been taken over by these fiesty women. On the occasion of Women's Day, the comedian-turned-actor invited the team of Begum Jaan, starring Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda and singer-actor Ila Arun. The show was nothing less than a celebration with dance, music and a lot of fun. Reportedly, the team would be seen on your screens this weekend, right after Anushka Sharma's episode.

Begum Jaan is being touted as one of the powerful performances of 2017. The film has been set in the backdrop of late Indian Independence period of 1947, in which Vidya plays the head of a brothel who says, 'My Body. My House. My Country. My Rules.' The first official poster of the film was released on March 7th, and Vidya's look and body language is something people are talking about.

The film has been directed by the National Award winner Srijit Mukherji, who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood. The film is predicted to be the Hindi remake of Srijit’s Bengali film, Rajkahini.

Begum Jaan also marks the comeback of Asha Bhonsle, who would be singing for the film after a break of almost five years.

Begum Jaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Ashish Vidyarthi and Chunky Pandey.