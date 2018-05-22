1 / 7

The countdown for Veere Di Wedding has already begun and the promotions of the film are in full swing. The Veere girls are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their movie becomes a huge hit. Keeping their fashion game on point, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Taslania and Swara Bhasker are slaying in style at the film's promotions. The film which is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh is all set to treat you with an absolute chic and funny tale of four friends on June 1. Check out the latest pictures from the promotions of Veere Di Wedding here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)