Veere Di Wedding is definitely one of the most awaited Bollywood films. But as per the latest update from the makers, fans will have to wait a little more. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania starrer will hit the theaters on June 1. The makers and the stars shared the news with a new poster. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)