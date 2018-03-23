1 / 6

October star Varun Dhawan has been busy promoting the Shoojit Sircar film. The actor, who has been shooting for Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaga, flew in from Bhopal to promote the romantic drama on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2. At the show, Varun was seen swaying to some popular tracks with judge Shilpa Shetty. The actor also posed with the adorable and talented finalists of the dance reality show - Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma, Ritik Diwaker and Vaishnavi Prajapati - for a great picture. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)