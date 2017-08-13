Varun Dhawan-Ranveer Singh bromance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s flag hoisting at IFFM with Aaradhya & more celeb spotting

If you are having a boring weekend these pictures of Bollywood stars will definitely cheer you up. Two young and handsome actors of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mehboob studio in Mumbai on Saturday. While posing for the shutterbugs, the two had a major bromantic moment. We only hope Arjun Kapoor does not get jealous. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted having some fun time with her daughter Aaradhya. The two were spotted at an event in Melbourne. (Photo by Varinder Chawla, Taran Adarsh)

Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh have not shared the screen together, but we hope they do. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sorry girls, if you are drooling already let us remind you both these men have girlfriends. Varun Dhawan is dating his childhood friend Natasha, and Ranveer Singh is rumoured to be dating Deepika Padukone. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen hoisting the flag at the IFFM 2017 ceremony. (Photo by Taran Adarsh)

Aaradhya Bachchan couldn't stop giggling. (Photo by Taran Adarsh)