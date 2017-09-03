These pictures of Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor partying with Karan Johar will give you new Saturday night goals

Karan Johar sure knows how to turn a boring Saturday night into a fun and happening party. Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan have been spotted partying till late in the night with Karan. And going by their pictures, looks like this B-town gang had the time of their lives socialising together. Even Baadshaho actor Ileana D'Cruz and TV actor Karishma Tanna were spotted leaving the venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Ranbir and Aditya have been regularly hanging out together, Varun and Arjun are relatively new additions to the group. We seriously can't get over the kind of havoc these B-town youngsters might have created at the venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Look how crazy the paparazzi have gone over this epic reunion! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Doesn't Ranbir look like he had some super crazy fun this night? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Adding more charm to the get-together was Karan Johar. While the boys have gone for simple denim t-shirt looks, Karan can be seen working his elements with that checked jacket. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Another surprise addition to this guy gang was Baadshaho actor Ileana D'Cruz and it looks like she is here celebrating the amazing response her latest outing has got at the box office. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)