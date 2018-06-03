Celeb spotting: Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar and others
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Aircraft carrying Sushma Swaraj goes incommunicado for 14 minutes
- North East IndiaShillong unrest: Need to resolve disputes on table, not streets, says CM Conrad Sangma
- J-K Deputy CM contradicts Mufti, says India will retaliate 'if bullets come from other side'
- Pranab Mukherjee on accepting RSS invite: 'Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur'
- Madhya Pradesh: Congress accuses BJP of duplicating voter entries
- EntertainmentGovinda on Dancing Uncle: More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well
- EntertainmentVeere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan: Extremely bored of questions about Taimur Ali Khan
- EntertainmentSanju song Badhiya: Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor take us on a blissful ride to 80s
- EntertainmentSaamy Square trailer: Vikram plays a cop who is perpetually angry
- SportsAfghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st T20
- SportsEngland vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 3
- SportsWomen's Asia Cup T20: India bowl out Malaysia for 27
- TechnologyApple WWDC 2018: Livestream, India start time, how to watch, expectations, etc
- TechnologyNo, Xiaomi’s Mi 8 Explorer Edition is not the first transparent device
- TechnologyMoto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India tomorrow: How to watch livestream and what to expect
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra oozes elegance in a pastel Chanel jumpsuit at brand’s benefit dinner
Advertisement