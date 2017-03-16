Varun Dhawan is a protective boyfriend as he returns from a vacation with girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan had a busy time shooting and promoting his recently released film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, alongside Alia Bhatt. Thus while Alia was busy celebrating her 24th birthday bash with her close friends, Varun too decided to take some time off for a special lady in his life, his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Varun and Natasha had taken off to Thailand for a few days and as the lovebirds returned to Mumbai, we spotted the duo at the airport. Unlike other times, Varun and Natasha were seen coming out together, and Varun was all protective for his Natasha. Scroll on to see the latest pics of Varun Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

At the airport, Varun and Natasha were seen hand-in-hand. After remaining tight-lipped about his relationship with Natasha all this while, it was only recently that Varun spoke about the "special woman" in his life as he said, "I see it (relationship) reaching a good place. She's quite a handful, so full credit to her for sticking by me. She's one of the best people I've come across in my life." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Varun was also seen very protective towards Natasha Dalal, and we are in love with the pictures. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan is enjoying a good phase in his life, both personally and professionally. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

According to a report, a few days back, Varun decided to go for a four-day vacation with Natasha though he was also said to be in Bangkok to shoot for a commercial. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )