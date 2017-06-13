Varun Dhawan celebrates mother Lali Dhawan’s birthday, Iulia Vantur takes away the limelight

After wrapping up the dance rehearsals for his upcoming film Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan was seen hosting birthday party organised for his mother Lali Dhawan. The actor with his father David Dhawan invited some special guests among which was Iulia Vantur who took away the limelight. The singer, who debuted with a solo with Himesh Reshammiya, looked stunning and became the star of the evening at the birthday bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Now, the question is if Iulia was marking her presence at the party in absence of Salman Khan as the actor is busy because of Tubelight promotions. Salman and Sohail Khan are promoting the Eid release by visiting different TV sets and by gracing some reality shows. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Jaya Bachchan was also spotted at the bash. However, she turned up alone given Amitabh Bachchan is away in Malta for Thugs of Hindostan shooting. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

A sweet picture of Varun and Jaya Bachchan is making the rounds of internet as people are gushing over Varun's gesture towards the legendary actor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Varun and his father David Dhawan are having too much fun shooting for Judwaa 2, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )