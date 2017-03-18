Varun Dhawan spotted with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, look what celebrities are upto

Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is presently running successfully at the box office. He was recently seen at the airport with his expected to be Dulhania Natasha. On the chat show Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan had announced that Natasha is his friend from school but didn't reveal anything more than that to respect her privacy. Since then we came to know that one of our favourite star is no longer single and available. Meanwhile, there's Greek god Hrithik Roshan, who was spotted at Mehboob studio. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )