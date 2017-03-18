Varun Dhawan spotted with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, look what celebrities are upto
Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is presently running successfully at the box office. He was recently seen at the airport with his expected to be Dulhania Natasha. On the chat show Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan had announced that Natasha is his friend from school but didn't reveal anything more than that to respect her privacy. Since then we came to know that one of our favourite star is no longer single and available. Meanwhile, there's Greek god Hrithik Roshan, who was spotted at Mehboob studio. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Amitabh Bachchan and Amit Sadh were recently seen near Ram Gopal Varma's house and this time unlike the film's posters they were not spotted with angry faces, but what was that around Amitabh Bachchan's neck? Has the actor injured himself during any shooting? The megastar will soon be seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Amit Sadh near Ram Gopal Varma's place. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Hrithik Roshan spotted in Mehboob studio. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Rana Daggubati spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
SS Rajamouli spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )