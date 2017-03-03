Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt are cutest onscreen couple. These Badrinath Ki Dulhania promo pics are proof

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are the cutest on-screen pair we have ever seen on screen. Be it on Koffee With Karan or in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania or Student of the Year, the couple has managed to beat all the contemporary couples. Recently they were in Delhi for the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the two were spotted in full swing. They stretched, they danced and posed too. In a nutshell, they were basically too awesome to handle. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a romantic comedy centred around the concept that opposite attracts. Vaidehi and Badrinath fall in love with each other despite opposite views on various things about life. The first part, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, had been a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. We wonder if this is a tribute to any other films done by the king of romance. (Source: Photo by APH images)

Alia Bhatt is simply so energetic (Source: Photo by APH images)

This one's for the Varia (Varun and Alia) fans. Aren't they adorable? (Source: Photo by APH images)

Varun and Alia pose again. (Source: Photo by APH images)