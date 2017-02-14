Valentine’s Day 2017: Alia Bhatt ditches Sidharth Malhotra, goes on a date with Varun Dhawan

This Valentines Day, cupid has struck Varun Dhawan aka Badri and his dulhania Alia Bhatt aka Vaidehi of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. But we wonder where is Sidharth Malhotra? Well, the actor does not even remember it's Valentine's Day today. In an interview, Sidharth said, "My plans for the day is only working, nothing else. It is Valentine's Day, yes, thanks for reminding me." Now that Sidharth is busy, Alia is in no mood to sit back alone on the day. The bubbly actor is up for a romantic date with her on-screen love Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make a perfect couple as they tease each other, fight with each other for no valid reason but still are fond of each other. On their recent visit to Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, Alia accepted that she was absolutely comfortable around Varun, and the Dishoom actor said he feels protective towards Alia.

If you are wondering what is the reaction of Alia's alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra on her sizzling chemistry with Varun, then there is nothing to worry. The Reload actor likes Varun and Alia together. Talking about his Student of the Year co-stars and their upcoming film, Sidharth said, "They share a great chemistry. I liked the trailer and the album as well. All the songs are very melodious. The film seems to be good and amazing."

With Badrinath Ki Dulhania releasing on March 10, Varun and Alia are on a promotional spree and they are everywhere. They were on mentor Karan Johar’s couch on Sunday night and earlier they were at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda festival.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a love story with quirky twists to it and there could have been no perfect day than Valentine's Day to promote the love story. With heart shaped balloons in their hands, Varun and Alia shared some lovey-dovey moments with each other.