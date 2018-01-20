1 / 29

The year 2018 seems to be quite turbulent for Bollywood filmmakers and for the cinephiles. It is getting difficult for the makers to zero in a release date for their movies. And when they finally do, a big film's release date clashing with their film creates chaos forcing them to postpone their film. Hoping that the filmmakers will not have a second thought again about the release date of their films, here is how the Bollywood calendar is shaping up for the year 2018.