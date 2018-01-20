Upcoming Bollywood movies 2018: Padmaavat, PadMan, Dhadak, Veere Di Wedding and more
No Comments.
Best of Express
- SC bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra to hear Judge Loya case on Monday
- CitiesAAP accuses EC of 'discrimination' after it recommends disqualification of its 20 MLAs
- US government shutdown: What's closed, who is affected?
- Haryana: Class 12 student shoots dead school principal in Yamunanagar
- J-K: Two civilians, Army jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire, BSF retaliates effectively
- EntertainmentAkshay Kumar postpones PadMan, Deepika, Ranveer, Shahid express gratitude
- EntertainmentPrabhas will get married this year, says uncle Krishnam Raju
- EntertainmentPadmaavat's latest teaser celebrates courage of Rajput women as they declare war against Khilji
- EntertainmentPadmaavat: Deepika Padukone's midriff covered in new version of "Ghoomar"
- SportsThe run-up to Kagiso Rabada's success
- SportsHalep edges Davis in marathon thriller
- SportsNo coach can do miracles, says Perera after B'desh loss
- TechnologyFlipkart Republic Day sale starts midnight: Top deals on Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, and more mobiles
- TechnologyWith focus on offline and price, Comio starts making inroads in budget smartphones
- TechnologyAmazon Great Indian sale starts Jan 21, Prime members get early access at 12 PM today