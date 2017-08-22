Upcoming Hollywood films

Only in Express

Updated on August 22, 2017 9:21 am
    2017 has been a mixed bag for Hollywood. Although it had big budget blockbusters like Dunkirk, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming and some independent films that have done well like The Big Sick and Get Out, it has also had some spectacular failures like The Mummy and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. But the year has not ended. The next few months have some big releases that will decide the fate of many huge franchises.

    It is based on Stephen King's horror novel and tell the tale of a malevolent entity that takes the form of a clown to terrorise the inhabitants of a town in Maine, United States. Opposing him is the Loser's Club, a bunch of bullied children. It will release on September 8.

    Victoria and Abdul is based on the friendship between two unlikely people: the Queen of United Kingdom and her Indian servant. It stars Judi Dench and Ali Fazal. It will hit screens on September 22.

    Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service. This time the action is in United States where Kingsman join forces with Statesman, their American counterpart. The film will be out on September 22.

    The sequel to 1982 classic, in Blade Runner 2049 Ryan Goslings plays a new Blade Runner. Harrison Ford reprises his role. Blade Runner 2049 will release on October 6.

    Latest iteration in the Saw series, Jigsaw is tale of a new nightmare and a series of murders that harken back to the original killer's style. Is he back? It will release on October 27.

    Thor: Ragnarok is a superhero-cum-buddy movie. Thor's hammer is destroyed by the goddess of death and he teams up with Hulk, Loki and Valkyrie to defeat her. It will release on November 3.

    Murder on the Orient Express is a film on Agatha Christie's beloved mystery novel and has a stellar cast with names like Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Penélope Cruz. It will hit theaters on November 10.

    Justice League is easily the most-awaited film of this year now that Dunkirk is out of the way. Wonder Woman's unexpected success has enlivened the floundering DC Extended Universe and this film looks promising. It will release on November 17.

    The second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues the epic journey of Rey and team. The film will release on December 15.

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the follow-up to the 1995 Robin Williams classic. The board game is replaced by a video game and stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. It is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2017.

