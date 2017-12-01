6 / 6

Tiger Zinda Hai - December 22



Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Bringing back the jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is easily one of the most-awaited films of the year. Its songs and trailer have already created an uproar among audiences. Will the action thriller live up to the expectations of the original? It hits the screens on December 22.