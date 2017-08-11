Twinkle Khanna watched Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and here is her verdict

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is finally out in the theaters. But before the critics come out with their review of this film based on the issue of open defecation in India, it is Akshay's better half Twinkle Khanna who has given her verdict on the film. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. From Madhuri Dixit Nene, John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor to Aadar Jain and Anya Singh were present to watch the film which has been the point of discussion for quite a few days now. After watching the film, Twinkle took to her Twitter account and tweeted how proud she is of her husband. "Saw #ToiletEkPremKatha and loved it! Very proud of Mr K-It's a highly entertaining and equally important movie! #MustWatch," wrote Twinkle. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The film which has brought forth the issue around the basic necessity of people has been getting the support of Bollywood. Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor among others have requested their fans to head to theaters to watch Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. John Abraham, who watched the film a day ahead of its release, gave a thumbs up to it as he tweeted, "One different film that turns heads for sure. Congrats to my bro @akshaykumar and @kriarj for a fab film this Friday. #toiletekpremkatha." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit Nene also attended the special screening of her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-actor Akshay Kumar's film. The diva looked as glamorous as always as she arrived for it. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Also seen at the screening was the young squad of Bollywood including newbies Aadar Jain and Anya Singh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in her casual wear as she came to attend the screening of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar at the screening of her film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana and his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-actor Kriti Sanon also watched Toilet: Ek Prem Katha a day ahead of its release. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Dangal sisters, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were up for a movie date as they walked in to watch Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)