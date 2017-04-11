Twinkle Khanna ditches Akshay Kumar, goes on a movie date with son Aarav

Queen of wit, Twinkle Khanna was on a movie date with her teenage son Aarav. Now, while we are guessing which film they might have gone for, the fact that amuses us more is how the beautiful entrepreneur is balancing her work and personal life. Not to forget, Twinkle has taken up another role by turning producer with PadMan, which stars her husband Akshay Kumar. PadMan is based on the story Twinkle wrote in her latest book - Mrs Funny Bones The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

While Twinkle and Aarav made an adorable mother-son duo, we do miss Akshay and daughter Nitara. Twinkle has often shared stories about her kids on social media. Some time back she posted a picture with Aarav and wrote, "Scrabble time and trying to make a comeback after a humiliating defeat at the hands of my 14-year-old." Before that, she shared a cute picture of her daughter and compared her to Thor. She wrote, "Why to settle to play the helpless princess when you can be the hammer-wielding Thor #HammeringItIn." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Twinkle's witty and intelligent take on every trending issue, both within and outside the industry, has always left people impressed. After leaving films, the actor made her first television appearance as a guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. She even grabbed eyeballs with her various brand endorsements. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Twinkle's blogs and books have attracted immense readership for its sarcastic and witty content. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Twinkle's maiden home production PadMan revolves around Arunachalam Muruganantham who embarked on a journey to create awareness on sanitation and invented low-cost sanitary napkins. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )