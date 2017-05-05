Tubelight: Salman Khan film is inspired by Little Boy. Scene-by-scene comparison and who Shah Rukh Khan is playing

While Salman Khan Tubelight teaser pulled your heartstrings, made you smile and left you curious, it kept a major reveal hidden till the last moment. It was as the short yet sweet teaser ended that you realise that this Kabir Khan-Salman Khan film is inspired by Hollywood film Little Boy that came out in 2015. A cursory comparison between the Salman Khan Tubelight and Jakob Salvati film shows that there are way too many similarities. And Salman is actually playing a role which was performed by a child in the original.

Salman Khan plays a special character in Tubelight Little Boy has Pepper Flynt Busbee, an eight-year-old, who is too small for his age. He is very close to his father and when his dad goes away to fight in the World War 2, he is devastated. In Tubelight, father's character is replaced by brother who is played by Sohail Khan. Salman is seen as a mess once Sohail leaves for war.

Salman Khan has 'special powers' After his father leaves for war, Pepper hears the Bible verse, "Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move." The boy is determined to bring his father back and believes he can move things with his mind's eye. Salman was seen doing the same in Tubelight teaser, in a scene which is a direct copy of Little Boy.

Salman Khan and his friend Matin After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman will again have a child actor playing his friend in Tubelight. In the original, Pepper befriends a Japanese man, American's sworn enemy during World War 2, as he is told faith cannot work in anyone who harbours hate. Salman's young friend, Matin Rey Tangu, may be playing a Chinese boy.

Shah Rukh Khan is playing a magician You may not know it but you have already got a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan who plays a cameo in Tubelight. Here is the picture of SRK but you can't see his face. He is playing a role played by Ben Chaplin in the film.