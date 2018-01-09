1 / 6

Madhuri Dixit was on the sets of Total Dhamaal, but she felt like she is back to the era of 90s Bollywood in the presence of her then co-stars Anil Kapoor and Aamir Khan. The trio along with Ajay Devgn and the entire cast attended the film's muhurat shot. Aamir, who is busy with his Thugs of Hindostan came to give the first clap. Total Dhamaal is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and brings Madhuri and Anil back together after 17 years. The celebrated onscreen couple has given hits like Beta, Parinda and Ram Lakhan. They were last seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Pukar (2000). Total Dhamaal will be the third film in the Dhamaal franchise.