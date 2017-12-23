1 / 6

Sanjay Dutt is a super busy man. He began 2017 with Bhoomi and now, he is ending the year on the sets of Torbaaz. The actor has many projects in 2018 too. However, amid his busy schedule, he is making sure to take out time for his cute little family. The actor has started shooting for his third project Torbaaz in Kyrgyzstan from where he has been sharing some picture perfect moments. Not just him but even Maanayata Dutt seems to be having a good time with her loving husband.