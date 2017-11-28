4 / 6

James Cameron says if Avatar 2 and 3 are unsuccessful, there won't be another film : James Cameron's ambitious Avatar sequels maybe already in production, but the director has said that if the second and third iterations are not successful, there won't be third and fourth movies. "Let’s face it, if Avatar 2 and 3 don’t make enough money, there’s not going to be a 4 and 5. They’re fully encapsulated stories in and of themselves," he said.