Uma Thurman on Harvey Weinstein: Taking a swipe at disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein over the allegations of sexual harassment, actor Uma Thurman said the Hollywood mogul does not “deserve a bullet”. The Kill Bill star had earlier said that she is “waiting to feel less angry” before she addresses the scandal surrounding Weinstein and the ongoing problem of sexual harassment in Hollywood. Weinstein, who worked with Thurman on Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, and various other films, is currently under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the UK for sexual assault accusations.