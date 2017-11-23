2 / 6

Russell Simmons has penned an essay in response to an allegation from a model that he sexually assaulted her in 1991, reiterating that the relationship was consensual and not violent. Model Keri Claussen Khalighi alleged that Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent in his New York apartment. Simmons has disputed her account. Simmons expanded on his position in The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, saying his “loathing of any form of violence and abuse has been woven into all of my personal interactions.” He suggested that Khalighi’s accusation came from feeling shame. Simmons writes that he “never committed any acts of aggression or violence in my life” or would “never knowingly cause fear or harm to anyone.” He added: “For any women from my past who I may have offended, I sincerely apologize. I am still evolving.”