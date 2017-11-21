1 / 6

While Murder on the Orient Express makers are already contemplating a sequel, Adam Driver who will play Kylo Ren in upcoming Star Wars movie The Last Jedi says he does not like to watch his own movies. Speaking of Star Wars, the director duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller explains why they were fired from the Han Solo movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Meanwhile, the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood triggered by accusations by more than 50 women against Harvey Weinstein is still inspiring more and more women to speak up. Two more female actors, Jessica Chastain and Natali Portman have come forward to speak about it. Jessica is of the opinion that there is a history of sexual abuse in the film industry. Natalie says when she heard about the Harvey Weinstein thing, she felt lucky, but now the actor thinks she too has felt discrimination and objectification.