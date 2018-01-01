5 / 6

Mariah Carey makes it through Times Square set unscathed: The pop singer made it through her performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" cleanly this year after bungling it last year. She sang her 1990s hits "Vision of Love" and "Hero" on Sunday night in Times Square, where revelers braved frigid temperatures to usher in 2018. Last year it really was a disaster. Mariah had technical difficulties during a live performance of her hit song "Emotions." She stopped singing, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.