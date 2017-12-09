2 / 7

Marvel Studios President compares Chris Evans' Captain America to Christopher Reeve's Superman: Christopher Reeve defined the concept of the superhero in the late 1970s with the film Superman. They were dark times in the United States with the aftermath of Vietnam War and Watergate scandals that had made the country cynical. Although the political situation is not as dire in America, we think Chris Evans’s Captain America harkens back to Reeve’s interpretation of the Big Blue Boy Scout but in a considerably darker world. Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, shares the same opinion.