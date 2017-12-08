5 / 6

Meryl Streep speaks up on Harvey Weinstein: Meryl Streep, who will be seen in Steven Spielberg's film The Post, has called the allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein “the most gargantuan example of disrespect” permeating every industry. According to her, women still don’t have enough representation in leadership positions and that affects decision-making. Streep said women in the entertainment industry are prepared to demand equal representation in boardrooms and other improvements to the American workplace. “We are after 50/50 by 2020,” she said to loud applause. “Equal means equal. And if it starts at the top, none of these shenanigans would have filtered down and it wouldn’t have been tolerated.”