Bryan Singer on being fired from Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody: Bryan Singer, best known for directing the X-Men films and The Usual Suspects, has issued a statement regarding his removal from the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. “Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine. With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the US to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control," he said.