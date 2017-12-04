3 / 7

Disney has agreed to remove the 20-minute Frozen short after the widespread backlash. While Coco has been a huge hit at the US box office unseating Justice League from the top, moviegoers were left less than impressed by the short based on the film Frozen that played before the film begins. The short is titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and is said to be an advertisement for Frozen’s upcoming sequel. The short has been disliked by most viewers and fans have been angry about it.