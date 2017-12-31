2 / 6

Robert Downey Jr hints at further confrontation between Iron Man and Captain America: Robert Downey Jr, who portrays Iron Man/Tony Stark in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has teased what may be in store in the next Avengers adventure in a new interview, suggesting there may still be bad blood with Captain America/Steve Rogers. "That’s the hardest for me, because I look at [Chris] Evans and I just want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he’s walking over to have lunch. And then I’m just staring daggers at him, getting mad. But even that relationship is going to take a turn," he said.