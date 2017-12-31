Black Panther’s villain Killmonger influenced by The Dark Knight’s Joker: Michael B Jordan, who will portray the role of antagonist Killmonger in the next and 18th MCU film, Black Panther, has taken a page out of Heath Ledger's Joker’s book. He is also apparently a fan of Michael Fassbender’s Magneto in X-Men films. Speaking to Empire magazine, Jordan said, “You see performances as an actor, and as a fan – you look at Heath Ledger’s performance, say, in The Dark Knight, and it’s like, “Wow”. I want to try to get something like that. You want Michael Fassbender’s Magneto. Just trying to find my place amongst those roles, and strive for that, even if I don’t make it.”