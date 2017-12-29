5 / 6

Blade Runner 2049’s 4-hour cut won't be released: Blade Runner 2049's editor Joe Walker had recently said that the first cut of the movie ran for four hours. But now the director of the film Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that the fans will never get a chance to see the full four-hour version of the movie. “The thing is, it’s true that the first cut was four hours and at one point we were like, ‘Okay, do we go to the producer and release it in two?’ But let’s say the idea of the movie being in two parts didn’t get out of the editing room. The best incarnation of the movie is what is in the theatre," he said.