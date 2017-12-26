5 / 6

Zac Efron, Zendaya got sore during filming of The Greatest Showman The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they struggled filming scenes in the circus where they were intended to graciously glide past one another, because they would accidentally ”slam” into each other when they were whizzing around the arena, which left them battered and sore. “Rewrite the Stars was incredibly challenging. You’d have this beautiful shot of Zendaya flying around Zac and Zac’s in the foreground and it’s just perfect. And just as she’s about to sing the line that you need in that moment, the rope twists and her whole body moves and that line you want, she’s facing away from camera. It’s things like that you’re like, ‘Ughhh!'," he said.