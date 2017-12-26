Top Hollywood news of the day: December 26, 2017
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Kulbhushan Jadhav-family meeting: India hits out at Pakistan, says 'exercise lacked any credibility'
- With focus on 2019, Amit Shah's man Vijay Rupani back at helm in Gujarat
- Three Pakistani soldiers killed as Indian Army destroys posts across LoC
- Two girls found hanging from a tree in Noida, parents suspect honour killing
- Rajinikanth: Not new to politics, will announce decision on December 31
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 4: Salman Khan's film earns Rs 151.47 crore
- EntertainmentTop 10 Bollywood actors of 2017: Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar and Irrfan Khan find place in the list
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi or Priyank Sharma, who should walk out of the house? Cast your votes
- EntertainmentSonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Dil Chori: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a peppy track. Watch video
- SportsKohli raises the bar for himself with no excuses: Shastri
- SportsSouth Africa vs Zimbabwe: Faf du Plessis ruled out
- SportsWarner enjoys late Christmas gift on Boxing Day
- TechnologyHonor 8 Pro, Oppo F5 to Moto X4: Best mid-range mobiles for 2017 from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000
- TechnologyReliance Jio Surprise cashback offer on recharge of Rs 399 and above: Here's how to claim
- TechnologyXiaomi No.1 Fan Sale at Mi Homes till Jan 1: Discounts on Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and more mobiles
- LifestyleMadame Tussauds’ India edition offers a perfect opportunity to pose with the most sought-after celebrities — and that’s it