4 / 6

4. Aaron Sorkin found Molly Bloom to be an incredibly compelling woman Aaron Sorkin, best known for creating the political TV series The West Wing, is making his directorial debut with Molly’s Game, adapted from Bloom’s book of the same name. Bloom’s book chronicles poker games she ran from 2002 to 2011 that drew celebrities such as Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Affleck and helped her rake in $4 million a year at her peak. But when Sorkin met with Bloom, he did not expect to be impressed. “I thought the person that I was going to be meeting was someone who was cashing in on their brush with famous people, which is not something I‘m a huge fan of. But I was stupid and that’s not the person that I met … This was an incredibly compelling woman,” Sorkin told Reuters.