Mark Hamill says Luke Skywalker in Star Wars The Last Jedi is not his Luke Skywalker : Star Wars The Last Jedi is one of the most divisive films in recent times. One of the most contentious things about the film is Luke Skywalker's arc. Mark Hamill agrees with the backlash, it seems. “I said to Rian, ‘Jedi’s don’t give up.’ I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup. But if he made a mistake, he would try and right that wrong. So, right there we had a fundamental difference, but it’s not my story anymore..." Hamill said in an interview.