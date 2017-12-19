Disney on Star Wars The Last Jedi's low audience score
The Last Jedi is the joint lowest rated in the episodic Star Wars series to-date, on par with 2015’s The Force Awakens. Dave Hollis, who serves as president of theatrical distribution at Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement, "Rian Johnson, the cast, and the Lucasfilm team have delivered an experience that is totally Star Wars yet at the same time fresh, unexpected and new. That makes this a Star Wars film like audiences have never seen – it’s got people talking, puzzling over its mysteries, and it’s a lot to take in, and we see that as all positive, that should help set the film up for great word-of-mouth and repeat viewing as we enter the lucrative holiday period."