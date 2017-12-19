4 / 6

Christopher Plummer on replacing Spacey in All the Money in the World Ridley Scott took a great risk by replacing Kevin Spacey from his already finished film All the Money in the World and re-shoot all his scenes with veteran actor Christopher Plummer. Kevin Spacey had been fired after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple men and women. Plummer said that he took nine days to shoot all his scenes and opted not to watch any of Spacey’s footage. When asked how did he do it and didn’t he feel overwhelmingly rushed, Plummer said, “No, because we created our own pace. And Ridley covered it so wonderfully with his cameras that nobody waited; we did it very quickly. Ridley is so quick in shoots, he only does one or two takes because he covers it so well with cameras. He knows exactly how to cut a picture. He’s the best of the old-fashioned kind of directors who really knew the cut version of a picture before they even walked on set.”