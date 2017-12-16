1 / 6

There is great turmoil in the house of Hollywood. The accusations against Harvey Weinstein and Dustin Hoffman are increasing day-by-day. Now, Peter Jackson has claimed that Harvey Weinstein made him blacklist women who accused him of sexual harassment. If this was not enough, Matt Damon's statement on sexual harassment in an interview gave Twitter a field-day. Also, Ben Affleck is still undergoing treatment for his alcohol addiction. Amid all this, there is a bit of positivity as Meryl Streep has responded to Tom Hanks' 'high-maintenance' remark with her usual sass. It isn't much, but it is still nice to see at least some Hollywood actor-actress pairs have relationships healthy enough to engage in friendly banter.