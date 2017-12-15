Top Hollywood news of the day: December 15, 2017
Best of Express
- Pakistan meeting row: Unfazed by protests, BJP-led NDA to take on opposition in Parliament
- Aarushi murder case: Hemraj's wife challenges Talwars acquittal in SC
- ElectionsSC declines Congress' request seeking 20% vote count via VVPAT in Gujarat
- Triple Talaq Bill cleared by Union Cabinet, likely to be tabled in Parliament
- SportsRavindra Jadeja hits six sixes in an over in Saurashtra Cricket Association tournament
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's first honeymoon photo is straight out of a Yash Raj film
- EntertainmentPro-Kannada groups protest against Sunny Leone's New Year party in Bengaluru
- EntertainmentWatch PadMan trailer: Akshay Kumar's latest film tackles menstrual hygiene
- EntertainmentStar Wars The Last Jedi movie review: The Force is with this Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley starrer
- SportsSrikanth beaten, Sindhu unbeaten in Dubai SS Finals
- SportsKerala Blasters beat NorthEast United 1-0
- SportsSL announce T20I squad, Lasith Malinga rested
- TechnologyNet Neutrality is over in the US after FCC vote: Here's what it means
- TechnologyVivo smartphones will be first to feature in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
- TechnologyAlphabet's X working on new, high-speed internet connectivity in Andhra Pradesh
- LifestyleInternational Tea Day: White, Black or Green — Why you should start your day with a steaming cup of tea?