Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson receives star on Walk of Fame: Professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson paid tribute to his family on Wednesday as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Baywatch actor, one of the highest paid in Hollywood, struggled to get through his speech with fans chanting “Rocky”, a reference to his wrestling moniker. Johnson, 45, recognised those who helped him in his career, including girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is pregnant with their second child.