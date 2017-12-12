7 / 7

Filmmaker Rian Johnson confirms he wanted Star Wars: The Last Jedi to be emotional



Director Rian Johnson has confirmed he always wanted to make Star Wars: The Last Jedi an emotional movie. Helming the eighth installment of the popular sci-fi franchise which sees the return of Mark Hamill as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, Johnson spoke at the world premiere of the film at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, "It's the middle chapter, so we got to challenge the characters, and it's going to darker and intense places. I wanted the story to be emotional. That was an element that I really wanted to get in the movie." (with inputs from agencies)