Chris Evans shows his support to a young victim of bullying, invites him for Avengers: Infinity War premiere next year: Chris Evans is not just a hero on screen. When a teenager named Keaton shared his experience about being bullied in school, the Captain America actor took the initiative to stand by him and had a surprise for him as well. "Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?" he tweeted.