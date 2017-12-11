Top Hollywood news of the day: December 11, 2017
Best of Express
- Manmohan Singh speaks out: Pained at PM Narendra Modi spreading falsehood to score political points
- ElectionsGujarat election LIVE: Congress has lost in phase one and not thinking about second, says PM Modi
- Rahul Gandhi elected Congress president unopposed, to take charge on December 16
- Business Amid concerns over FRDI bill, Arun Jaitley says govt will ‘fully protect’ public deposits
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are married: Reports
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are married: Reports
- EntertainmentKatrina became Salman nephew Ahil's date
- EntertainmentTelugu comedian Vijay Sai found dead
- EntertainmentGolden Globe Awards 2018 nominations: Full list revealed
- SportsIndia to host 2023 World Cup, 2021 Champions Trophy
- SportsIndia to host Afghanistan for debut Test
- SportsBCCI SGM: India to host 81 matches ; playing days reduced
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Note 3 gets DxOMark score of 90, tied with HTC U11 and Google Pixel
- TechnologyIndia ranks 109 in mobile internet speeds, 76 for fixed broadband: Ookla Global Index
- TechnologyOnePlus is giving 10,000 free tickets to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Here's how to get