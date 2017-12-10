3 / 6

Amber Heard responds to JK Rowling’s statement on casting ex-husband Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: Recently JK Rowling and Warner Bros stood by Johnny Depp despite allegations of domestic violence that were levelled against the Hollywood star. Amber Heard, who had accused Johnny of physical and verbal abuse responded to the statements on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity," said her statement.