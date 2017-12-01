4 / 6

Daisy Ridley doesn’t want to play Rey beyond Star Wars: Episode IX : Daisy Ridley, who rose to fame by playing Rey in the first iteration of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, has noted that she is unsure about returning to play her character Rey beyond her contractually obliged appearance in the ninth Star Wars film in 2019, to be directed by JJ Abrams. "I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So, in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out," she said.