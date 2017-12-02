5 / 6

Geoffrey Rush resigns as AACTA president amid allegations: Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has resigned as the president of Australia’s screen industry academy after recent allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” against him. The 66-year-old announced he was stepping down as the president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) ahead of the academy’s annual awards on Wednesday, saying it was ‘effective immediately’ and until these issues were ‘resolved.’ Rush had denied any inappropriate behaviour at the Sydney Theatre Company.