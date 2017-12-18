1 / 6

Brad Pitt turns 54: One of the most handsome actors of Hollywood turned a year older today. The A listers of the Hollywood industry is also one of the highest paid actors. He is popular for his performances in films like The Tree of Life, Inglorious Bastards, Fight Club to name a few. In the year 2014, he had won the Academy Award for his performance in the film 12 Years A Slave.