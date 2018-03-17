1 / 6

It has been less than a quarter of a year, and we have seen the release of various Bollywood films, big and small, that have made a mark at the box office. While some have been spectacular failures, others have been enormous successes. When the year began, it was Tiger Zinda Hai that was dominating the box office. Its reign was put to an end by the highly controversial epic Padmaavat. Then came PadMan and others. A fairly recent release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a surprise hit, earning many times more money than its budget indicated. Here are the biggest openers of 2018 yet.