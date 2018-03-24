1 / 6

This year's third month is coming to an end, and this has been an eventful year so far when it comes to Bollywood films. There have been multiple releases, big and small, already. After the turbulent release of Padmaavat, things have been on the calmer side regarding controversies and overall box office performance of Bollywood as a whole has been good. Some films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have earned way more than even their makers would have expected, while some like Pari have fallen short of expectations. Here are the top 5 opening week grossers.