1 / 6

This was a busy year for Bollywood. We got a number of big releases that tanked like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Tubelight and Rangoon. There were also some low-budget films that were surprise hits and did far more than trade analysts expected like Newton, Tumhari Sulu, and Hindi Medium in spite of their limited star-power. The biggest openers though were dominated by movies with big actors, directors and studios. Here are the five biggest openers in Bollywood this year.