Tollywood and Kollywood releases this September that you should not miss

There are a number of interesting Tamil and Telugu movies lined up this month to entertain the audience. From Jai Lava Kusa and Spyder to Velaikkaran and Magalir Mattum, film aficionados will be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a film for the weekend. So, we bring to you a list of must watch movies this September.

Paisa Vasool This Nandamuri Balakrishna movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and also stars Shriya Saran in the lead role. The film's trailer left fans in awe of this actor's prowess. The man has packed a lot punch in the form of dialogues and stylish action sequences that are sure to satisfy his fans in the audience.

Yuddham Sharanam: Naga Chaitanya's movie Yuddham Sharanam is yet another movie to keep an eye out for. In this, Chay faces off against Srikanth, who looks incredibly powerful in the trailer. From being a simple man who loves his family, what changed Chay's character? Why he is waging this war is something that we will have to wait and see. Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, the film also stars Lavanya Tripathi and Revathi.

Jai Lava Kusa: Jr NTR's film directed by Bobby has been in the news for many reasons. The movie will see the actor portray three different roles and from the trailers, and posters that we have seen so far - Jr NTR has an interesting film at hand. We are yet to see Kusa in action, and maybe we will get to see it on the silver screen for the first time. After all, everyone needs a trick up their sleeve. Don't they?

Spyder: Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss' bilingual. Do we need to say more? Rakul Preet will be playing the leading lady in this spy-thriller and Mahesh Babu will be seen on the silver screen almost after two years. It is surely going to be treat!

Velaikkaran: Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing the lead role in this Mohan Raja film. He is a common man who wants to stand up against injustice, and after the success of Thani Oruvan, audience cannot wait to see the next project. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil will also be making his debut in Tamil with this movie. Other than this, it also happens to be an Anirudh Ravichander musical!