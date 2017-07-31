Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar spends time with Twinkle Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor plays peek-a-boo with cameras

Akshay Kumar has been one promising superstar in the recent years. He will soon be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film may have a unique title but let's accept the fact that this movie explores an issue which needs to be talked about more. At a time when superstars are busy making movies on love, and biopics, Akshay Kumar choses to do a film based on open defecation in India, a deadly problem that has affected India. But before his film releases, he took his dear wife Twinkle Khanna on a day out. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )