Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar spends time with Twinkle Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor plays peek-a-boo with cameras

Published on July 31, 2017 8:55 pm
    Akshay Kumar has been one promising superstar in the recent years. He will soon be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film may have a unique title but let's accept the fact that this movie explores an issue which needs to be talked about more. At a time when superstars are busy making movies on love, and biopics, Akshay Kumar choses to do a film based on open defecation in India, a deadly problem that has affected India. But before his film releases, he took his dear wife Twinkle Khanna on a day out. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Twinkle Khanna will soon be producing Akshay Kumar's next film, PadMan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 16 years and have two kids, Aarav and Nitara. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Akshay Kumar has always used his stardom to do content driven films. He was recently in London to shoot for his next film Gold. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Meanwhile Ranbir Kapoor tried to hide from the paparazzi behind his hoodie. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    But Ranbir wasn't entirely successful. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

